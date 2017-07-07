Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Financial crisis hits land tribunal, operations halted indefinitely

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

VIDEO: Financial crisis hits land tribunal, halts operations indefinitely

Kampala, Uganda | NBS TV UGANDA| Activities of the Land Commission of inquiry came to a halt summarily on Thursday after the body’s  chairperson Catherine Bamugemereirwe announced there are no funds to proceed
In the meantime, the commission will file a preliminary report on the findings so far made with a final report expected in August inspite of the break.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

 

 

The post VIDEO: Financial crisis hits land tribunal, operations halted indefinitely appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.