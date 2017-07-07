Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Jinmi Abduls ft. Mayorkun – Scum

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Music, Video | 0 comments

Following the success of his debut extended play “JOLAG”Jinmi Abduls releases a very entertaining video for “Scum” featuring Davido Music worldwide act Mayorkun. The video was directed by TG Omori.

Watch, Share and don't forget to download the "JOLAG EP

