VIDEO: Jinmi Abduls ft. Mayorkun – Scum

Following the success of his debut extended play “JOLAG”; Jinmi Abduls releases a very entertaining video for “Scum” featuring Davido Music worldwide act Mayorkun. The video was directed by TG Omori.

Watch, Share and don’t forget to download the “JOLAG EP”

The post VIDEO: Jinmi Abduls ft. Mayorkun – Scum appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

