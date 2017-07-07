VIDEO: Jon Ogah ft. Adekunle Gold & Simi – Uncle Suru

Jon Ogah has released the official music video to his previously heard single – “Uncle Suru” featuring Adekunle Gold and Simi.

The cinematic visuals was directed by MEX Films.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch video below:

The post VIDEO: Jon Ogah ft. Adekunle Gold & Simi – Uncle Suru appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

