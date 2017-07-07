VIDEO: Riky Rick & Frank Casino – Family

Riky Rick drops the visuals for “FAMILY” featuring Frank Casino. This song is one of the Scooby Snacks Riky Rick blessed us with over a month ago. The Scooby Snacks had three hot tracks: BANDZ OVER FRIENDZ, FAMILY and OH LORD!

And the man said it himself that this music video is his favorite work to date.

The post VIDEO: Riky Rick & Frank Casino – Family appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

