Video: The feelings of Igbos about remaining part of Nigeria – Nwodo

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

President General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo has, in an interview with Channels Tv, reiterated the demands of Ndigbo as precondition for sustaining Nigeria’s unity. He also bared his mind on what he thinks about Biafra and the agitation for its independence from Nigeria. Type your comments below after watching this video.

Hello. Add your message here.