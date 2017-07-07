Video: The feelings of Igbos about remaining part of Nigeria – Nwodo

President General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo has, in an interview with Channels Tv, reiterated the demands of Ndigbo as precondition for sustaining Nigeria’s unity. He also bared his mind on what he thinks about Biafra and the agitation for its independence from Nigeria. Type your comments below after watching this video.

The post Video: The feelings of Igbos about remaining part of Nigeria – Nwodo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

