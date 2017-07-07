[VIDEO] There’s no dispute over lecturers’ Sh10 billion CBA, Matiang’i says as strike bites – The Star, Kenya
[VIDEO] There's no dispute over lecturers' Sh10 billion CBA, Matiang'i says as strike bites
The government has not refused to honour lecturers' Sh10 billion pay rise, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said. An error occurred. Try watching this video on www.youtube.com, or enable JavaScript if it is disabled in your browser. He …
Kenya: End Strike as Govt Will Honour Pay Deal – Matiang'i Tells Varsities' Staff
Striking dons now petition ministry over CBA standoff
Trade Unions Congress of Kenya support university workers strike
