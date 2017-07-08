Warri based lawyers differ over calls for President Buhari’s impeachment

Warri based lawyers, Mr. Oghenejabor Ikimi, Mr. Maxwell Omemiroro Ogedegbe and Mr. Lucky Egboyi on Saturday differed over persistent calls for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over his ill-health. The lawyers spoke separately with DAILY POST in Warri Delta State. Ikimi stated that rather than call for the impeachment of the president, the National […]

Warri based lawyers differ over calls for President Buhari’s impeachment

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

