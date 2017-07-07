Watch Kim Kardashian look-a-like does keepy-uppies better than Lionel Messi and in high heels

This young woman – and Kim Kardashian look-a-like – is showing the male professional footballers how it’s done with her impressive ball skills. In the clip pretty Raquel Benetti amazes in her high heels and figure-hugging dress as she juggles the ball between her feet. The 25-year-old Brazilian has been playing football since she was …

The post Watch Kim Kardashian look-a-like does keepy-uppies better than Lionel Messi and in high heels appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

