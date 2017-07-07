We are winning war against terrorism – NAF chief

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said on Friday the Nigerian military is winning the war against terrorism in Northern part of the country.

Air Marshal Abubakar stated this while commissioning a one-by-30 unit building at the 115 Special Operations Group (SOG), in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said the military had demonstrated strong commitment in safeguarding the nation’s territory, adding that troops were determined to tackle terrorism effectively.

“Certainly, we are winning the war against terrorism in the North East. If you look at where we are coming from in 2014, when convoys of 15 -20 Hilux vehicles were moving, ravaging and killing villagers. That is not the situation on ground now.

“Yes, we are having suicide bombings, but we are doing everything humanly possible to contain all these insurgences. It will linger for some time, until we are able to deal with the whole issues,” Abubakar said.

