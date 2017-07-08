Pages Navigation Menu

We had groceries delivered by a robot, and it was like living in the future

Posted on Jul 8, 2017

Online grocery delivery company Ocado is running autonomous vehicle tests for its CargoPod in the U.K., bringing orders to customers in an electric, driverless car. We went along to see how it works, and for a moment, live like it’ll be in the future.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

