We must redirect economy through science – Onu

FEDERAL Ministry of science and Technology has said it is working assiduously to redirects the country’s economy through the utilization of science and technology for sustainable national development. The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu made this disclosure while receiving the delegation of Lantang Joint Traditional Council, Plateau State in his office in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

