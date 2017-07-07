Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yari threatens to expose Magu, EFCC, over Paris Club loan refunds allegation – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Yari threatens to expose Magu, EFCC, over Paris Club loan refunds allegation
Vanguard
Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara has threatened a showdown with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and expose its Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu for accusing him of diverting part of Paris Club loan refunds. The Governor, who is also …
We won't be harassed by a Deputy Police Commissioner – Governors battle MaguDaily Post Nigeria
Dear Governor Yari, please be humble and let's hear wordYNaija
Yari threatens showdown with EFCC, says 'enough is enough'TheCable
Ripples Nigeria –AllAfrica.com –NAIJA NEWS –The Olisa Blogazine
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.