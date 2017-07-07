Yari threatens to expose Magu, EFCC, over Paris Club loan refunds allegation – Vanguard
Vanguard
Yari threatens to expose Magu, EFCC, over Paris Club loan refunds allegation
Vanguard
Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara has threatened a showdown with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and expose its Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu for accusing him of diverting part of Paris Club loan refunds. The Governor, who is also …
We won't be harassed by a Deputy Police Commissioner – Governors battle Magu
Dear Governor Yari, please be humble and let's hear word
Yari threatens showdown with EFCC, says 'enough is enough'
