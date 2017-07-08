Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We’ve surpassed our target, says ABS coach – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

We've surpassed our target, says ABS coach
Vanguard
Henry Makinwa is head coach of Abubakar Bukola Saraki Ilorin FC, competing in Nigeria's topflight soccer league. He speaks with a trained tongue and disarms one with his impeccable English. Makinwa who once played for Concord FC of Abeokuta speaks …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.