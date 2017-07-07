What I did when my father wanted to give family car to church – Fayose

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has revealed how he protested his father’s decision to donate the only family car to late tele-evangelist Archbishop Benson Idahosa. Speaking in Benin while delivering the convocation lecture of the Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Fayose said police had to be invited to stop him from preventing the vehicle from […]

What I did when my father wanted to give family car to church – Fayose

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

