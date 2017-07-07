What I will do to EFCC Chairman, Magu for accusing me of embezzling over N500m – Governor Yari

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State has threatened to report the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to the Federal Government for intimidating governors, “for no just cause.” Yari made the disclosure against the backdrop of allegations by the EFCC that he allegedly used N500m from the Paris refund loan to […]

What I will do to EFCC Chairman, Magu for accusing me of embezzling over N500m – Governor Yari

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

