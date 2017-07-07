WHO reveals gonorrhea becoming harder to treat with antibiotics

The World Health Organization (WHO) hs said gonorrhea is becoming harder and in some cases impossible to treat with antibiotics. “The bacteria that cause gonorrhea are particularly smart. Every time we use a new class of antibiotics to treat the infection, the bacteria evolve to resist them,” Teodora Wi, a human reproduction specialist at the […]

