Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WHO reveals gonorrhea becoming harder to treat with antibiotics

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The World Health Organization (WHO) hs said gonorrhea is becoming harder and in some cases impossible to treat with antibiotics. “The bacteria that cause gonorrhea are particularly smart. Every time we use a new class of antibiotics to treat the infection, the bacteria evolve to resist them,” Teodora Wi, a human reproduction specialist at the […]

WHO reveals gonorrhea becoming harder to treat with antibiotics

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.