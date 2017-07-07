Why Anambra people will vote Obiano out – Andy Uba

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra, Senator Andy Uba, says the people will vote Governor Willie Obiano out because he ‘lacks direction’. The lawmaker, at a meeting with ward chairmen and other APC stakeholders, said he was in the race to bring tangible development to Anambra. Uba stressed that vision […]

Why Anambra people will vote Obiano out – Andy Uba

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

