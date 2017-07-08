Pages Navigation Menu

Why APC is winning almost every election in Nigeria – Eneukwu

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (South East), Emma Eneukwu, has said the Party’s penchant for due process and transparency is the reason behind its success in almost every election it has fielded candidates in recent times. He said this when he addressed APC stalwarts from the South-East and other executives at […]

