Why I left PDP for APC – ex Gov Elechi

The immediate-past governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi has listed reasons why he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “The Party (PDP) got bedeviled by impunity, corruption, lack of respect for democracy, insensitivity to public opinion”, the former governor said on Thursday night when he led his loyalists and party executive from the state to the Abuja residence of the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to formally inform the Party’s National Chairman of his defection. He said:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

