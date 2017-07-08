Pages Navigation Menu

Why I voted for APC–Isiaka Adeleke’s sister

Posted on Jul 8, 2017

In today’s Osun west Senatorial by-election, Mrs Dupe Adeleke Sanni, younger sister to the late Senator Adeleke cast her vote for APC. She said her brother (the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, aka Sherubawon) instructed her not to vote for PDP again! By Tunde Oladunjoye

