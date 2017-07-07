Why Ieft PDP for APC – Martin Elechi – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Why Ieft PDP for APC – Martin Elechi
The Punch
The immediate-past governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi has listed reasons why he defected to the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party. “The Party got bedevilled by impunity, corruption, lack of respect for democracy, …
Kotu ta yi barazanar daure Shugaban jam'iyyar APC Oyegun da sakataren sa
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!