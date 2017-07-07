Why Ohanaeze prefers restructuring to break-up – Nwodo

…Says Nigeria must be owned equally

The President General of Ndigbo apex Organisation, the Ohanaeze, Chief John Nnia Nwodo has given insight into why some Ndigbo prefer restructuring of the country to total break up despite the relentless agitation of its youths.

According to a release from the Office of the President General, Nwodo told a cross section of Ndigbo leaders in Abuja on Thursday that no ethnic group has more stakes in the Nigerian project than Ndigbo and as such cannot consider a break up as a viable option.

The Ohanaeze boss said there is no part of this country where Ndigbo have not invested their resources even without any corresponding investment from others in Igboland.

He said while Ohanaeze understands and appreciates the circumstances that prompted the youth agitations under the MASSOB and IPOB platforms, the elders do not believe that leaving the country is a reasonable option at this time.

Nwodo said the various segments of Igbo leadership comprising the Ohanaeze leadership, Governors, National Assembly members, Traditional and religious leaders, after deliberating on the situation in Enugu, came to the conclusion that the restructuring option is the reasonable way to go.

He said that restructuring will bring Nigeria to a level where every person of which ever tribe, religion or class would have a sense of belonging and in return, give in their best for the development of the country.

The release said the President General was in Abuja to meet with critical stakeholders in the Igbo project to have their understanding and be on the same page with them.

Nwodo also announced that steps are being taken by the leadership of the apex body to carry along the youths of the region and ensure that Ndigbo have a common and unified position on the way forward for them.

The Ohanaeze President-General insisted that equal partnership, equal ownership and level playing ground for all is the right way to go in bringing out the best in our people and set the country on the path of growth and development.

