Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wife of ex-NBA president allegedly died after 28 years of vicious domestic violence

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Following the death of Ranti Daudu, the wife of a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Joseph Daudu, who passed away in Kaduna last night, former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu‏, has come out to state that Ranti endured 28 years of vicious domestic violence. Activist Aisha Yesufu‏ also revealed […]

The post Wife of ex-NBA president allegedly died after 28 years of vicious domestic violence appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.