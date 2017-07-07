Wife of ex-NBA president allegedly died after 28 years of vicious domestic violence

Following the death of Ranti Daudu, the wife of a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Joseph Daudu, who passed away in Kaduna last night, former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu‏, has come out to state that Ranti endured 28 years of vicious domestic violence. Activist Aisha Yesufu‏ also revealed […]

The post Wife of ex-NBA president allegedly died after 28 years of vicious domestic violence appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

