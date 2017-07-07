Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wike alleges of APC plans to rubbish him – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Wike alleges of APC plans to rubbish him
Daily Post Nigeria
Rivers State Government has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has perfected plans to discredit Governor Nyesom Wike's reputation, as well as his administration, with frivolous and unfounded allegations. The state government alleged, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.