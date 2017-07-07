Pages Navigation Menu

Wizkid Releases Tracklist For New Album

Wizkid has released tracklist for his new project “Sounds From The Other Side” set for release on the 14th of July. Along with 5 previously released tracks, the mixtape features TY Dolla $ign on two tracks “Dirty Wine” & “One For Me“. Trey Songz features on another track titled “Gbese” while Wizkid adds a bonus …

