Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

World Bank backs Lagos Govt. to tackle education sector challenges

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The World Bank on Friday said it was ready to assist the Lagos State Government in revamping the education sector and addressing the challenge of out-of-school children in the state. Dr Jaime Saavedra , Senior Director, Education Global Practice, World Bank, made the remark during a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr…

The post World Bank backs Lagos Govt. to tackle education sector challenges appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.