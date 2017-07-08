World Bank set to support Lagos schools infrastructure projects – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
World Bank set to support Lagos schools infrastructure projects
Guardian (blog)
Impressed by the various reforms put in place to improve quality of education in schools through the implementation of sustainable educational policies geared towards achieving excellence, the World Bank has expressed readiness to provide necessary …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!