‘Yam export won’t affect local consumption, price’ – Daily Trust

'Yam export won't affect local consumption, price'
The Chairman, Technical Committee on Nigeria Yam Export Programme, Professor Simon Irtwange, says the exportation of yam will not affect local consumption of the produce and its price. Irtwange gave the assurance yesterday in an interview with News …
