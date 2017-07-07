Yobe Government, says it has cleared 1,000 hectares of land to re- engage over 500 Internally Displaced Persons IDPs, into farming.

THE COMMISSIONER for Agriculture, Alhaji Mustapha Gajerema, said this on Thursday in Damaturu, while inspecting newly procured farm implements. He said that the government had procured tractor spare parts, tyres, plough discs, thrashers and other equipment worth N38 million to boost agricultural production in the state this cropping season. Gajerema said that the government would […]

