Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Youth Corp member dies in Imo State ( Find out what really happened )

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The young man who was serving in Imo state was on his way to his place of primary assignment (PPA) when the fatal crash occurred. The sad story after a friend to the deceased shared the news on social media. Facebook user, Linda Ifeyinwa Anwaa, who is also a serving corp member shared a tribute …

The post Youth Corp member dies in Imo State ( Find out what really happened ) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.