Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yuri Berchiche : PSG to sign Sociedad left-back – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Yuri Berchiche : PSG to sign Sociedad left-back
Pulse Nigeria
The 27-year-old would be PSG's first signing of the close season and a replacement for Brazilian Maxwell, who retired . Published: 22 minutes ago , Refreshed: 58 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International by AFP. Print; eMail · Real Sociedad's
PSG to complete Beriche dealFootball Espana
Paris Saint-Germain close to deal for Real Sociedad's Yuri Berchiche – agentBusinessGhana

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.