Zimbabwe maize subsidy adds $118 million to mounting debt

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Africa, News | 0 comments

Zimbabwe’s budget deficit will increase by nearly $120 million this year due to a maize subsidy, Reuters calculations show, in a scheme critics of President Robert Mugabe say will be open to abuse and saddle a troubled economy with more debt. Facing an election in 2018, Mugabe says the subsidy will make Zimbabwe self-sufficient in…

