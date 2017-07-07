Zorc: Aubameyang Will Remain At Dortmund

Michael Zorc, Dortmund’s sporting director insists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will remain at the club.

The Bundesliga highest goalscorer for last season has had his future followed by uncertainty.

Aubameyang has been linked with AC Milan, PSG and has registered his desire to play for Real Madrid.

However, with the season close to a start, Zorc believes the Gabon international will not leave.

“For now, we assume that Aubameyang will stay,” he told WAZ.

“We arranged with him that we are open for talks but only until a certain point of time.”

The post Zorc: Aubameyang Will Remain At Dortmund appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

