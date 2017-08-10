10 real facts about Majid Michel you never knew about – NO.5 is totally crazy!

Many people often refer to Majid Michel as the ” new king of the African movies” and little did they know that this celebrity has a lot of history that have never been told to many people. If you are wondering how this celebrity rose to the fame he enjoys today, then the following are some of the 10 Things You Didn’t Know about this great Ghallywood actor: Majid Michel.

1. Majid was born in the neighboring small city of Cantonments located in the capital city of Ghana. His dad was a Lebanese and the mother was a Ghanaian. His dad as well as father-in-law was actor based in Accra. This makes him follow the steps of his dad after venturing into the acting career.

2. He attended the University of Accra where he pursued acting and theater studies. While in school, he participated in several school acting competitions where he won most of them as the best actor that ultimately enabled him to pursue actively a career in acting especially in the African movies. This made him nicknamed as the king of acting while he was still pursuing his studies at the university.