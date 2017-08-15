15 million Nigerians still lack access to safe water supply – UNICEF – NAIJ.COM
15 million Nigerians still lack access to safe water supply – UNICEF
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said that 15 million out of the over 190 million Nigerians still drink water from lakes, ponds, streams, rivers and irrigation canals. The agency also said that these 15 million Nigerians live in the …
