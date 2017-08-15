15 Things Girls With Acne Don’t Want To Hear From Anybody (See List)

If you’ve ever had a pimple (which you most definitely have), you know that it’s the most traumatic, painful, mentally exhausting thing ever simply because you’re constantly obsessing over whether or not people are looking at you, or your massive pimple. And when you have acne, the zit struggle is a daily thing. Which is why girls with acne are so, so sick of hearing the following things (whether the intentions are pure or not).

1. Have you tried [insert popular brand name face wash or zit cream]? I assure you, the whole world knows about your little (but not really) secret. So, yes, I have tried it (along with every other cream/wash/serum that promises to clear acne), and no, it didn’t work.

2. Nobody even sees it! I appreciate that you’re trying to comfort me, but lying only makes things worse.

3. “OMG, I have really bad acne, too!” Says the girl with skin like a porcelain doll. Don’t even.

4. Awww, I’m sorry about your breakout, especially with the dance coming up. If acne wasn’t devastating enough, you giving me a breakdown of all the major events in my immediate future that I’ll have to show up to looking like a red, zit-covered monster definitely did the trick!

5. I know how you feel. I’m breaking out, too. FYI: One pimple on your face is not a breakout.

6. You should just pop it. Thanks SATAN. That’s literally the worst thing I could do right now, which you would know if you ever popped a giant painful zit only to make it 100 times worse and leave a scar when it finally does disappear. And yet, I still consider it every time I look in the mirror, so you tempting me further doesn’t help AT. ALL.

7. You know you have a pimple right there, right? *Points at your face to make sure everyone in a 37 mile radius sees said pimple.* And then to make things worse:

8. I hate when pimples are puss-filled like that. Wow. If you were trying to make me feel awkward by unnecessarily pointing out there’s gross whiteheads on my face and making it horrifically clear that you’re really disgusted distracted by it, you’ve succeeded. Congratulations.

9. That chocolate is going to make you break out more. Thanks, acne police. First of all, the scientific evidence is unclear, but one Snickers is not going to make my acne any worse. So can I live, please?

10. You should try not wearing makeup for a while. Another tip I’ve neeeever heard before… NOT!

11. You should drink more water. Thanks for the tip I’ve already heard 10 million times, but if I drink any more water, I’d probably drown. Also, if it was that easy, don’t you think I’d have clear skin by now?

12. You’re skin looks so much clearer! [Pause] Are you wearing makeup? You couldn’t just stop while things were good, could you?

13. It’s just stress. You need to chill out. That would be really useful info if I could somehow turn off my stress, but sadly, dropping out of school and quitting my after school job and just doing yoga all day just aren’t options.

14. It’s just teenage hormones. You’ll grow out of it. Thanks, I feel so much better now. It’s not like I have anything important to look good for now, like prom, college interviews, PROM. Also, why don’t any of my friends have acne then? It’s not fair!

15. My acne didn’t go away until I was out of college. Thanks, dad. So I have you to blame for this eternal affliction, then? I didn’t ask for this!

What are you sick of people saying about your acne? Share in the comments below!

Culled From: seventeen