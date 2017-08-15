15-year-old student wins N1m essay competition

FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD student, Master Martin Franklin Jnr of the Bayelsa State owned Ijaw National Academy, INA, has emerged the winner of the N1 million essay writing competitions for students of senior secondary schools in the state. Miss Sweet-Owei Blessed Tari of Tare Pet Montessori School and Miss Ayamieye Tamara- Ifie of Biedomo Premiere School emerged second […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

