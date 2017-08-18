18-yr-old cleaner defiles 3-year-old pupil

A teenage boy, Emmanuel Gabriel, who allegedly defiled a three-year-old girl, is facing trial at an Ikeja chief magistrate’s court.

Gabriel, 18, a cleaner, who resides at Shasha, a suburb of Lagos, was arraigned for child defilement.

Inspector Clifford Ogu, the prosecutor, told the court that the offence was committed on July 25 at Air Force Primary School, Shasha, Lagos.

Ogu said the accused, who is a cleaner in the school the minor attends, was caught by one of the teachers.

He said: “He was caught fingering the minor, but ran away. Efforts by the Police to arrest him proved abortive until he was apprehended at his friend’s house.”

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Taiwo Akanni granted the accused N250,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until September 20 for mention.

