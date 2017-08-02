2 Barcelona Suspects Are Charged With Terrorism Offenses – New York Times
New York Times
2 Barcelona Suspects Are Charged With Terrorism Offenses
New York Times
BARCELONA, Spain — A Madrid judge charged two of four suspects in last week's attacks in Spain with terrorism offenses on Tuesday, after a day of questioning that seemed to confirm that the group had initially planned a more ambitious strike. The …
