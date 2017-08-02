2 killed, 11 injured in Maiduguri suicide bomb attack – Police

The Police Command in Borno on Wednesday said two persons were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in a suicide bomb attack at Muna Garage area of Maiduguri. A statement signed by ASP Murtala Ibrahim, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer and issued in Maiduguri, said a male suicide bomber targeted an armoured vehicle of the Police Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and detonated the explosive strapped to his body. He said that the explosive blew up the insurgent and killed one other person, while four policemen and seven other persons sustained various degrees of injury.

