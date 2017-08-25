$200m Local Content Fund Catalyst For Oil Sector – Kachikwu

By FESTUS OKOROMADU,

The federal government yesterday took a bold step toward provision of cheap funds for local stakeholders in the oil and gas industry with the launch of $200 Million Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCIF).

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the implementation of the Fund in Abuja, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu said fund will address the funding challenges hitherto hampering the growth and success of indigenous manufacturers, service providers and other key players in the sector.

“We are desirous of catalyzing the growth and development of Nigerian Content in all its facets, including Manufacturing, Asset Acquisition, Contract financing and Contract financing for community contractors,’’ the Minister stated.

He added that, “Over the years, Nigerian companies have found it difficult competing with their counterparts from jurisdictions where funding is accessible for 5 per cent or less as compared to our market where bank lending rates hover around 20 per cent.’’

He also noted that the exorbitant cost of funds in the local market is partly responsible for the high cost of service delivery by the Nigeria Oil and Gas Service Providers (NOSPs), stressing that it feeds into the unacceptable high cost of our crude oil production.

Speaking of the MoU between the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Bank of Industry (BOI), the Minister said, “We are excited by the collaboration between NCDMB and Bank of Industry and are optimistic they will leverage on their respective strengths and track record of achievements to make the NCI Fund a resounding success.’’

On his part, executive secretary NCDMB Engr. Simbi Wabote, who express joy over the launch said, “The desire to have an intervention fund for the oil and gas industry like we have for other sectors of the economy such as agriculture, aviation, maritime, and others have been on for a long time.

