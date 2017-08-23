2017 Recruitment: Nigerian Navy Publishes Names Of Successful Candidates | See Full List, More Details

The Nigerian Navy on Tuesday published the list of successful candidates in the aptitude test that was held nationwide on August 12, 2017.

In a statement issued yesterday, the spokesperson of the Navy, Suleman Dahun, said that “successful candidates are to report at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Navy Town, Lagos for the final selection interview which is scheduled to hold from Friday 25 August 2017 to Saturday 14 September 2017.”

Mr. Dahun, a captain, said that the candidates are to come along with the original copies of their credentials, sporting kits and writing materials for the exercise.

“Meanwhile, candidates are advised against patronising online fraudsters who use fake Facebook accounts bearing names and pictures of serving senior naval officers to extort money from innocent candidates for the purpose of the recruitment exercise,” Mr. Dahun said.

The candidates are also advised to check online at www.joinnigerianavy.com for scheduled dates for the final interview for each of the states in the country.

The statement as published on the official website of the Nigerian Navy reads:

The candidates whose names appear below were successful at the Nigerian Navy 2017 Recruitment Aptitude Test held on 12 August 2017. The candidates are to attend an interview at the Nigerian Navy Secondary Ojo, Lagos from Friday 25 August to Saturday 15 September 2017. The interview will include a screening exercise, verification of credentials/certificates, medical and physical tests. Candidates are to come along with the following items:

a. Original and photocopies of their credentials

b. Writing materials.

c. Two pairs of navy blue shorts and 2 white (unmarked) T Shirts.

d. A pair of canvas/trainer and stockings.

e. Bed sheets and pillow cases.

f. Set of cutlery.

g. Four recent passport sized photographs.

The candidates are to attend in the following order of their States of origin:

a. Batch A: Friday 25 August to Thursday 31 August 2017.

Anambra Bayelsa Delta Ebonyi Edo Ekiti Kwara Lagos Ogun Ondo Osun Oyo

b. Batch B: Friday 1 September to Thursday 7 September 2017.

Abia Akwa Ibom Benue Cross River Enugu FCT Imo Kaduna Kogi Nasarawa Niger Rivers

c. Batch C: Friday 8 September to Thursday 14 September 2017.

Adamawa Bauchi Â Borno Gombe Jigawa Kano Katsina Kebbi Plateau Sokoto Taraba Yobe Zamfara.

