2019: I’m in Delta guber race to right the wrongs-Okotie

By Festus Ahon

ASABA- A gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Delta State, Chief Osiobe Okotie, has said he is the race to right the wrongs, holding that the People’s Democractic Party, PDP have taken Deltans for granted for too long.

Speaking during a meeting with APC women and youths in the State, lamented that “the State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC is dead under the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

“The commission is being starved of funds whereas it is entitled to 50 percent of the 13 percent oil derivation fund that is acrued to the State on monthly basis.”

While promising to build Modula refineries when elected Governor in 2019, he said he would partner foreign investors with a view to diversifying the economy of Delta and create jobs for the unemployed youths.

Okotie who spoke further, said he would run a transparent Government that will be accountable to the people of the state, saying “I will soon come out with a template on how I will govern the state.

In her remarks, the State woman leader of the APC, Mrs Janet Oyibu, told Chief Osiobe Okotie to be focused in his campaign, assuring him of their support.

According to Oyibu, “the youth and women leaders are all foundation members of the APC in this State”, saying they would not be led by sentiment or be carried away by money. She assured that no big name will intimidate them.

The post 2019: I’m in Delta guber race to right the wrongs-Okotie appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

