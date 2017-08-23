Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: Makarfi meets Ladoja, Akala, Akinjide, others in Ibadan Thursday

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi in a move to finally woo former members of the party back into the PDP fold and ensure victory of the party in the 2019 general elections will tomorrow (Thursday) meet some political gladiators in Oyo State, DAILY POST has gathered. DAILY POST gathered […]

2019: Makarfi meets Ladoja, Akala, Akinjide, others in Ibadan Thursday

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.