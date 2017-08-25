2019: Over 3 million youths root for Udom’s re-election

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA—OVER three million youth in Akwa Ibom State under the auspices of Niger Delta Youth in Politics, yesterday, threw their weight behind re-election of Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Dr Udom Emmanuel, in 2019.

The declaration of their support was made during the visit of President of Supreme Niger Delta Youth Council Worldwide, SNDYCW, Comrade Michael Ekamon, and his entourage to the state.

The youths, who were led by the state’s chairman of the council, Mr Emi Asuquo, to receive the visitors said that the people oriented projects and programmes carried out by the governor in all the local governments areas of the state had performed to the satisfaction of the people, therefore passed vote of confidence and pledged their support for his (Emmanuel) re-election.

Asuquo said: “We the youth in Akwa Ibom State are highly elated and satisfied with the performance of our amiable and dogged achiever, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, for the two years he has been in office.

“We commend his developmental strides spread across the local government areas of our state. The Governor is commended for redeeming the state from the clutches and shackles of evil men who wanted to hold it to ransom.

“We are over 3 million youth and we will ensure the Governor is re-elected in 2019. We strongly believe that God will help him to be re-elected.”

He also called on the Governor to continue the good work he has started and should not be deterred by any opposition because his mandate was given by God.

In his remarks, the President, SNDYCW, Prince Micheal Ekamon, who was overwhelmed by the crowd, commended their initiative and urged them to take spread their position to every local government area of the state. He expressed optimism that the governor would not let the people down.

and urged him to stand with the people and carry the youth along in all he does.

Ekamon also stated that with the rapid development of the state in the various sectors of the economy the Governor deserves re-election in 2019.

