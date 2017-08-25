Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: Umahi denies plan to borrow 150 million dollars to prosecute election

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The governor of Ebonyi State, chief David Umahi yesterday debunked the claim by opposition groups in the state that the state government is attempting to borrow over 150 million dollars to prosecute the forthcoming 2019 general election. He described the allegation as false and an attempt to deter his administration from developing the state. Recall […]

2019: Umahi denies plan to borrow 150 million dollars to prosecute election

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.