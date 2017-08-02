2oceansvibe Celebrates First Gupta / White Monopoly Capital Troll

Sheesh, it took them long enough.

Like anyone who writes anything about the state of South Africa, we’ve had our fair share to say about Bell Pottinger, the Guptas, Andile Mngxitama and his captured Black First Land First (BLF) movement – the list goes on.

What we haven’t had is one of those trolls head over to our comments section to start the well-trodden ‘fake news’ comments.

Until now – albeit from a story back in July – about those pesky #GuptaLeaks.

We won’t use the person’s name or email address, but here’s the comment they left:

Well, all the allegations mentioned in the story are earlier published by the various sites without any proofs. This sites has done no good. Gupta leaks had got no evidence, still media is spreading the fake news. Shame on you, WHite Media.

No evidence of the Gupta Leaks? Hmm, almost like you have an ulterior motive.

We checked the comments our troll had left on other sites – all of these on stories related to the Guptas, all of these within the past two days:

White media always publishes ‘hit-pieces’ against opponents of rich whites. They were continuing their business because there was no one to challenge them earlier but now ANN7 and New Age are ready to challenge their fake stories… To maintain their monopoly, whites shrewdly planned to shut down the Oakbay Accounts but Guptas stood tall and Sold ANN7 and The new Age to Mzwanele Manyi. Earlier when white media spread the fake news titled “Guptaleaks”, Guptas too clear and once again their efforts of defaming Guptas has turned futile… Guptas were targeted by their competitors in order to paralyze them financially but a good businessman knows how to deal with crucial situations. Selling ANN7 and The new Age to Mzwanele Manyi is the best decision made by Guptas. Well done!… Guptas have always denied of the allegations that their closeness to Zuma affects the decision made by ANC in minister’s appointment but without any concrete proof on this, they are continuously being targeted by whites in order to pull the business of the family down.

Shem.

One more for the road:

Since South Africa is ready to face 2019 national elections, the positive response given by SA citizens to Zuma has been a threat to the monopoly of whites over all the departments of the country. Hence to uproot all the chances of Zuma government to win and ensure the winning of WMC puppets in elections, the whites are continuously playing their shrewd cards. Deserving Zuma will surely win!

Here’s hoping we attract the attention of a few more paid trolls. After all, it’s just another thing to take the piss out of.

Happy Hump Day, South Africa.

