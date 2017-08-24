360Fresh: Bemshima – Intrigued (Remix)

Fast rising Nigerian Hip-Hop artiste and producer – Bemshima maintains his impressive form as he hops on Norwegian duo Nico & Vinz 2017’s hit single “Intrigued”.

This version improves the original version which has been received universal acclaim and airplay.

This is one of The Angry Prymate remixes as he warms up for the release of his EP “Resurgence” which he says will be the best musical work by a Nigerian within Africa.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Bemshima-Intrigued-RMX-f.-Nico-Vinz.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

