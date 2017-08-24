360Fresh: Femi Silva – Kilamity

Femi Silva is a young fast rising Nigerian Reggae/HipHop act, a fierce entertainer, a music performer, a fashionista and a composer of Good and inspiring songs in a large order.

His melodious voice makes music looks like a piece-of-cake. Any sequence of single note made by Femi Silva is musically satisfying and his related genre acts are Popcaan, Kranium, Chornixx, & Christopher Martin etc. Kilamity is a song about the fact of getting or achieving wealth, respect, and fame. A very isolated and exciting sound, produced by MIC DAVIZ.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Femi-Silva-Kilamity-Prod.-by-MIC-DAVIZ.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

