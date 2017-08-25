360Fresh: Kaydex – Joromi

KH record Signee Kaydex has been trending for weeks now across Nigeria. Kaydex has once again given us something to hold on too, You just have to listen to this Joromi cover by Simi from Kaydex. With this he is telling us that he is here to stay trust me this is fire. Watch the space!!! He is here to stay and his music would blow your mind. Enjoy!!!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kaydex-Joromi-revised.mp3

